Awards for Excellence

Asia’s best bank for advisory 2021: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2021
Morgan Stanley retains the advisory award after leading the field in Asia Pacific by volume, deal count and regional diversity. Dieter Turowski is chairman, investment banking at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited.

M&A head Rich Wong could point to multiple successful and significant advisories in China, India, Korea, Japan, Australia and southeast Asia during the review period. On top of that, the bank was part of every fundamental theme in regional M&A.

Covid-related rescues? It was on the Cathay Pacific recapitalization, the Bain-Virgin Australia sale and the Singapore Airlines rights issue. Spacs? ReNew, Wheels Up and – just outside the review period but very much in the works during it – Grab/Altimeter.

Dieter Turowski

In Chinese domestic restructuring Morgan Stanley was there advising on the $26.5 billion sale of pipeline assets between PipeChina and Sinopec, as well as the Cofco reorganization. In the new economy space, it advised on the Tencent acquisition of a stake in UMG, the Huya/DouYu merger and Delivery Hero’s acquisition of Woowa Brothers in Korea.

As

