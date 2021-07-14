The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America’s best bank for advisory 2021: BofA Securities

July 14, 2021
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

In February 2020 BofA Securities reorganized its corporate and investment banking teams in Latin America, with Augusto Urmeneta becoming head of corporate and investment banking. At that time Hans Lin, head of Brazil investment banking – a key market for the bank and one in which it has excelled – joined the bank’s global private capital council. Meanwhile Bruno Saraiva was named co-head of Brazil investment banking alongside Lin, who remains in charge of the ECM team.

It seemed to work. As well as receiving the investment bank award, BofA Securities is also Latin America’s best bank for advisory. The 12 months since the reorganization have been extremely strong – particularly in ECM and M&A advisory, the latter led by Martin Sanchez, head of mergers and acquisitions in Latin America. According to Dealogic, BofA topped the fee tables in both M&A ($48.7 billion for a 14.2% market share) and ECM ($98.1 million, 12.7% share).

Martin Sanchez_400x225.jpg
Martin Sanchez

BofA’s success is built on its reach.

