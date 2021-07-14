Latin America’s best bank for advisory 2021: BofA Securities

In February 2020 BofA Securities reorganized its corporate and investment banking teams in Latin America, with Augusto Urmeneta becoming head of corporate and investment banking. At that time Hans Lin, head of Brazil investment banking – a key market for the bank and one in which it has excelled – joined the bank’s global private capital council. Meanwhile Bruno Saraiva was named co-head of Brazil investment banking alongside Lin, who remains in charge of the ECM team.

It seemed to work. As well as receiving the investment bank award, BofA Securities is also Latin America’s best bank for advisory. The 12 months since the reorganization have been extremely strong – particularly in ECM and M&A advisory, the latter led by Martin Sanchez, head of mergers and acquisitions in Latin America. According to Dealogic, BofA topped the fee tables in both M&A ($48.7 billion for a 14.2% market share) and ECM ($98.1 million, 12.7% share).

Martin Sanchez Martin Sanchez

BofA’s success is built on its reach.