Awards for Excellence

Country Awards for Excellence 2021: Africa

July 14, 2021
COUNTRY INDEX


ANGOLA

Best Bank: Banco Angolano de Investimentos
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
It was a good year for Angola’s best bank. Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) posted a 27% rise in net interest income in 2020 to NKz132 billion ($204 million), with net profit coming in at NKz29 billion, aided by a conservative approach to risk management. Strength and stability matter in tough times and the fact that deposits rose 18% to NKz2.7 trillion underlines BAI’s reputation for standing tall in a crisis.

