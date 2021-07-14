The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

Middle East’s best bank for sustainable finance 2021: HSBC

July 14, 2021
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

It was yet another impressive year for HSBC in sustainable finance. At a global level the bank is committed to net-zero on carbon emissions. At a regional level it has a team of 39 staff, led by its head of sustainability, Europe and the Middle East, Sabrin Rahman. They engage with clients on ESG, sustainable finance and transition strategies.

Each year HSBC proves itself to be a leader in sustainability. In October 2020 it set a timeline to achieve net-zero in its entire financed portfolio by the end of the decade. Three months later it launched its sustainable and transition finance team in the Middle East, co-led by the regional heads of global banking and commercial banking. It set up a climate risk oversight forum, chaired by its Middle East head of risk, to oversee climate and transition risk, and surveyed hundreds of firms in Egypt, Qatar and the UAE to understand their climate adaptability level.

Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastHSBC
