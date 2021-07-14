The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Central America and Caribbean’s best investment bank 2021: Citi

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

It wouldn’t be too much of an exaggeration to say that no other investment bank can operate across the central America and Caribbean region like Citi. With its history and presence, the US bank seems to have a stranglehold on deal flow from the region and Citi’s investment banking team, led by Caribbean and central America cluster head Marcelo Gorrini, has been dominant in the awards period.

Around 80% of capital markets deal flow came from Panama, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. Citi led nearly all the major transactions in those countries and participated in every Dominican Republic bond and loan deal – supplying over 50% of all business from the region.

Marcelo-Gorrini-official-Citi-CAC-428.jpg
Marcelo Gorrini

Citi led three sovereign deals for the Dominican Republic – comprising bonds worth more than $7.5 billion – as well as being the sole bookrunner for a $262 million private-sector deal for Inter Energy.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardLatin America and CaribbeanCiti
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree