The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2021: Bank of America

September 10, 2021
Share

Bank of America’s integrated and pioneering approach to corporate responsibility has paid off again this year.


AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
September 10, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

The twin challenges of Covid and accelerating climate change last year gave banks an unprecedented opportunity to prove their commitment to corporate responsibility.

Across the globe, lenders stepped up to the challenge, supporting their employees and communities, boosting commitments to environmental protection and – in the wake of racial justice protests in the US and elsewhere – strengthening efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Despite stiff competition, however, Bank of America’s integrated and pioneering approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues earns the US number-two player the award for world’s best bank for corporate responsibility for a second year in succession.

Shortlisted

  • BNP Paribas
  • Citi
  • Santander
  • Societe Generale

    • Introduced more than a decade ago, chief executive Brian Moynihan’s responsible banking strategy is now embedded in Bank of America’s corporate culture.



    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceBank of America
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree