The world’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2021: Bank of America

The twin challenges of Covid and accelerating climate change last year gave banks an unprecedented opportunity to prove their commitment to corporate responsibility.

Across the globe, lenders stepped up to the challenge, supporting their employees and communities, boosting commitments to environmental protection and – in the wake of racial justice protests in the US and elsewhere – strengthening efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Despite stiff competition, however, Bank of America’s integrated and pioneering approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues earns the US number-two player the award for world’s best bank for corporate responsibility for a second year in succession.

Shortlisted BNP Paribas Citi Santander Societe Generale

Introduced more than a decade ago, chief executive Brian Moynihan’s responsible banking strategy is now embedded in Bank of America’s corporate culture.