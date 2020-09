SUBMISSIONS | RESULTS

SUBMISSIONS

How do we enter?

Refer to the Awards submission guidelines for the relevant award type (country, region or global) for the process.

Is there a cost to submitting pitches?

No. Submission is free.

Is there a limit to how many submissions we can send?

You can enter as many categories as you like.

What should we write in our entry?

Please refer to the relevant submission guidelines for further information.

What format should our pitch be provided in?

Submissions should be sent in PDF format.