North America’s best digital bank 2021: Citi

For banks across the world, the coronavirus pandemic created countless new challenges in servicing clients and many sought answers in the acceleration of their digital development. Over a number of years Citi has been working to improve its digital offerings across all its businesses – work that stood it in good stead to help retail and institutional clients tackle the new environment they faced in 2020.

In recognition of the progress the bank has made across a range of different areas, Citi wins the award for North America’s best digital bank.

“Our business model is to be digital first, branch-lite and this has been a multi-year journey of investing in digital platforms,” says Anand Selva, chief executive of Citi’s global consumer bank. “Over the first two years it was about building capabilities to ensure you could do everything you could have done in an analogue channel.

“The last few years have been focused on the customer experience, making it frictionless and solving pain points.