The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Asia’s best investment bank 2021: Goldman Sachs

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

For the first time since 2014, the award for Asia’s best investment bank goes to Goldman Sachs.

It was a tight decision. Goldman held a slight edge in equity capital markets, Morgan Stanley in advisory. Goldman was stronger in China, Morgan in India; Goldman in Australia, Morgan in Japan.

ECM and China ultimately tipped the balance Goldman’s way. All capital raising and advisory was important during this most stressful of years, but generally it was equity raisings that saved companies or moved them into positions of leadership. Goldman was on the deals that mattered – and the ones that got completed – and frequently appeared to be getting the best economics on them too.

There are a dozen examples in China alone: Lufax’s $2.36 billion IPO, a deal which gained new perspective when Ant was axed just weeks later; a $4 billion dual-tranche deal for Xiaomi; IPOs for KE Holdings, CR Mixc and Li Auto; Hong Kong secondaries for Yum China, ZTO Express, Shimao Services, Zai Lab and Huazhu; and A-share private placements on the mainland for Oriental Yuhong and Lens Tech.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardBest Investment BankAsia PacificGoldman Sachs
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree