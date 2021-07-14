The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Latin America’s best bank for financing 2021: Citi

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

In terms of deal volume, during the qualification period for these awards there was little daylight between the top two banks, Citi and JPMorgan, in debt financing. However, Citi pipped its US rival this year for being the bank that reopened the region for debt financing after the Covid-19 deep freeze.

Citi’s role in bringing sovereign deals was not just impressive but kept the financial wheels of the region turning. Citi brought Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Chile to the table as market appetite spiked back from initial falls.

Citi was also in the driving seat in post Covid-19 transactions for corporates and financial institutions; the list included Cabei, Femsa and Kimberley Clark. It also closed successful early market taps for high-yield names such as Cemex and Petrobras and closed a restructuring deal for Ecuador.

Eduardo Cruz_Citi_400x225.jpg
Eduardo Cruz

As well as providing timely liquidity, Citi also kept its eye on the longer term with environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related deals for Klabin and Mercado Libre.

Citi,

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardLatin America and CaribbeanCitigroup
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree