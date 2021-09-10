The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank for advisory 2021: Morgan Stanley

September 10, 2021
The firm leads in big, transformational M&A and sees advising on the sell side of Spac mergers as a hedge if regulators crack down on mega-deals.


Morgan Stanley had another great year in mergers and acquisition advising on $1 trillion of completed M&A in our awards period, working on 297 transactions worldwide, including seven of the 10 largest.

It sits second in the global adviser league tables by value, just behind Goldman Sachs and ahead of JPMorgan, both of which worked on more transactions. Goldman has been hiring scores of bankers for mid-market M&A, which is also a natural for JPMorgan given its branch network.

Morgan Stanley focuses on fewer, larger deals that are often complex and transformational.

Shortlisted

  • Goldman Sachs
  • JPMorgan

    • It lead advised AbbVie on its $86.6 billion acquisition of Allergan and United Technologies on its $36 billion merger with Raytheon.


