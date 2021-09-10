The world’s best bank for wealth management 2021: UBS

UBS is the ultimate evolutionary force, a wealth management giant that spent the year rolling out a host of new services ranging from wealth advisory to philanthropy.

UBS again stands head and shoulders above the competition in this category. The Swiss wealth management giant entered 2020 in good shape and then used the Covid-related chaos that ensued to unveil new ideas and products – and to find new ways to communicate with customers.

Last year was a record-breaking one. UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) delivered its best results since 2007, posting a pre-tax profit of $4 billion, up 18% year on year. It attracted $43 billion in net new money and disbursed $26 billion in net new loans.

Shortlisted Citi JPMorgan Santander

This year also started well.