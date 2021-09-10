The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank for wealth management 2021: UBS

September 10, 2021
Share

The great financial innovator shone again in global wealth management.


AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
September 10, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

UBS is the ultimate evolutionary force, a wealth management giant that spent the year rolling out a host of new services ranging from wealth advisory to philanthropy.

UBS again stands head and shoulders above the competition in this category. The Swiss wealth management giant entered 2020 in good shape and then used the Covid-related chaos that ensued to unveil new ideas and products – and to find new ways to communicate with customers.

Last year was a record-breaking one. UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) delivered its best results since 2007, posting a pre-tax profit of $4 billion, up 18% year on year. It attracted $43 billion in net new money and disbursed $26 billion in net new loans.

Shortlisted

  • Citi
  • JPMorgan
  • Santander

    • This year also started well.



    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceUBS
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree