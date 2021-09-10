The world’s best investment bank 2021: How Morgan Stanley thrived in a year of challenge
Under the leadership of James Gorman, Morgan Stanley has reshaped its business mix in ways that it thinks will position it for a world in which its clients need more connectivity than ever. Driving that process in its investment bank is co-president Ted Pick.
You see a lot in 31 years. And since joining Morgan Stanley in 1990, Ted Pick – co-president of the firm, head of its institutional securities group and one of the two likeliest successors to chief executive James Gorman – has seen it all.
He