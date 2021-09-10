The world’s best bank for financial inclusion 2021: Santander

In July 2019, as part of a broad commitment to responsible banking, Santander unveiled 11 medium-term targets covering everything from management diversity and equal pay to renewable energy usage and the elimination of single-use plastics.

Arguably the most ambitious related to financial inclusion. By 2025, the Spanish group committed to financially empower 10 million people across its countries of operation.

For Santander, this means giving unbanked, underbanked or financially vulnerable individuals access to tailored financial solutions, providing them with credit to start or run their businesses and improving their financial resilience through education.

The group’s retail footprint makes it uniquely qualified to address these issues.