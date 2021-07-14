The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

North America’s best bank for advisory 2021: Evercore

July 14, 2021
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Evercore is comfortably the leader among the independent advisory firms, but its performance in the pandemic year also showed that it is a real competitor to the bulge bracket banks – and without the balance sheet that they have to wield. This year it wins Euromoney’s award for North America’s best bank for advisory.

In the last four quarters Evercore’s advisory revenues rose 13% to $1.9 billion. More impressively, its league table position for completed M&A deals with North American involvement in the period rose to fourth, with a market share of close to 21%. That ranking is up from sixth in the previous 12 months and is a substantial increase from its typical position of closer to eighth.

For Tim LaLonde, Evercore’s chief operating officer, the success the firm saw during the pandemic year is the culmination of a longstanding evolution of its approach.

Tim LaLonde

“We had been planting the seeds for a moment like this, quietly transforming the firm over the last three to five years by positioning ourselves to advise clients in a broader range of situations,” he says.

