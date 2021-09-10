The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

The world’s best bank for diversity and inclusion 2021: Goldman Sachs

September 10, 2021
Share

A firm famous for its elite connections, aggressive corporate culture and extreme working hours might not seem an obvious candidate for this award, but it is the right one.

AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
September 10, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

At the World Economic Forum in 2020, Goldman Sachs’ chief executive David Solomon announced that the firm would refuse to take any company public in the US and Europe that did not have at least one diverse board member. It is just one example of how the firm has been at the forefront of the industry in devising innovative solutions to improve representation of minorities and women both internally and across its client base.

The move was widely dismissed as a gimmick by rival banks, none of which has followed suit. Yet is has already produced impressive results. In the year to July, Goldman Sachs placed more than two dozen diverse candidates on the boards of its clients, 40% of whom were women of colour.

Shortlisted

  • Bank of America
  • BBVA

    • As this suggests, the success of the initiative has been predicated not only on Goldman Sachs’s leading IPO franchise but also its ability and willingness to help companies source diverse board members.

    Ilana

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceGoldman Sachs
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree