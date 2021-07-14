The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

North America’s best bank for SMEs 2021: Bank of America

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

For small and medium-sized enterprises the year of Covid presented the same challenges as it did to their bigger corporate cousins, only the scale was different. Sometimes they needed help to survive; at other times they need help to thrive.

Either way, with small cash balances, small credit lines and small operational teams, they needed help. In North America it was once again Bank of America that was best able to give that help and it is the region’s best bank for SMEs.

“The year was particularly challenging for SME clients,” says Raul Anaya, president of business banking. “In business banking alone, we facilitated PPP loans for nearly half of our clients, giving them the support they needed in a difficult time.”

Bank of America has funded more than 485,000 PPP loans, with 83% of those going to businesses with no more than 10 staff.

Raul-Anaya-BofA-960.jpg
Raul Anaya

SMEs are a client segment where Bank of America’s digital offerings are also increasingly important.

“It’s

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardNorth AmericaBank of America
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree