Contact us

Editorial

Forward features / Editorial calendar

Please send press releases to the journalist or editor appropriate to your market. To contact a specific journalist or someone who covers a particular market or region, visit the 'about us' page.

If you would like to comment on Euromoney articles, email Mark Baker, associate editor or Louise Bowman, editor of Euromoney magazine.

Accreditation research

Euromoney's accreditation research team undertakes qualitative and quantitative research to produce awards and rankings in areas including corporate, investment, Islamic and SME banking and CSR, D&I and ESG. View our rankings here.

Contact our team:

Global: Ben Naylor, head of accreditation research

Americas: Alexa Klein, senior research analyst; Rizia Lu, research analyst

Asia-Pacific: Christy Lee, research analyst; Asiya Ma, research analyst

EMEA: Boris Dechev, senior research analyst; Aylin Junga, research analyst

Advertising

To find out more about advertising opportunities in Euromoney magazine and Euromoney.com, please complete this form and we will reply to your enquiry. Our media pack is available for download here.

Survey and research queries/Euromoney Insight

Euromoney's survey team produces reliable industry benchmarks, rankings and analysis on core financial services including cash management and trade finance. View our surveys here. Contact Peter York for more information.

More information about Euromoney Insight

Survey and award logos

Request logo usage rights