Latin America’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2021: BAC International Bank

BAC International Bank has been serious about corporate responsibility for many years. In February this year the bank joined the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, complementing its longstanding commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. BAC has now reached over one million people in central America with its financial education programme and has supported over 120,000 SMEs throughout the region with training, development and network initiatives.

BAC, under the regional leadership of chief executive Rodolfo Tabash, is also a vigorous supporter of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working in the region. The bank sees this as an efficient way to align its efforts with others who are working to alleviate poverty and foster economic development. This progamme, Yo Me Uno (I’m in), helps NGOs and non-profit organizations promote their work and attract private-sector financing; and by December 2020 over $4 million had been raised through 100 fundraising campaigns in five countries.

BAC also made its own $100,000 donation to Fusal, El Salvador’s foundation for health and development, to enable it to buy Covid tests and personal protective equipment.