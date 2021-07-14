The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management 2021: UBS

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

UBS performed strongly again in Euromoney’s global private banking and wealth management survey in 2021. It topped the western Europe regional rankings for: best private banking services overall; serving mega high net-worth clients worth more than $250 million; family offices; business owners; and high net-worth clients with $5 million to $30 million to invest.

UBS, under new chief executive Ralph Hamers, remains western Europe’s best bank for wealth management.

This is a largely domestic, onshore business with offices in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Spain, Sweden and the UK and Jersey.

Covid lockdowns disrupted the usual meetings with clients, but Christl Novakovic, chief executive of UBS Europe SE and head of wealth management Europe, is pleased with how resilient the business was. “Our numbers went up significantly, notably in mandate penetration and even though there was a small slowdown in net new client growth, we still managed to acquire new clients who have never met our advisers face to face.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardWestern EuropeUBS
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree