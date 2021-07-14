The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

North America’s best bank for financing 2021: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

It was another stellar period for Morgan Stanley’s financing franchise. The bank’s equity and debt capital markets businesses turned in a strong performance for clients, many of whom were using it to finance deals on which the bank was providing mergers and acquisitions advice. And as it did last year, the firm wins the award for North America’s best bank for financing.

According to capital markets head Mo Assomull, key to the firm’s success was trying to keep one step ahead of what clients might need to be considering at any point in time, even while the bank’s own physical location was being disrupted by the pandemic.

“The beginning of the period was as challenging as we have ever seen, but before our core financing team physically left the office, we discussed how important it would be to stay close and keep thinking about what our clients would need,” he says.

Equity capital markets is a franchise where Morgan Stanley often tops volume or fee rankings in any given quarter, vying with Goldman Sachs for that position.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardNorth AmericaMorgan Stanley
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree