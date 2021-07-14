The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

Middle East’s best bank 2021: Emirates NBD

July 14, 2021
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

It was the kind of year when solidity and stability mattered above all else, and Emirates NBD had both of those in spades. Under group chief executive Shayne Nelson, the Dubai-based lender is in pole position to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery, as a region of resource-rich nations, governed by ambitious leaders, seeks to diversify away from oil and gas.

Net profit fell to Dh7 billion ($1.91 billion) in 2020, as Covid hit, but total income rose 4% year on year to Dh23.2 billion, as a positive contribution from Turkey’s DenizBank, now controlled by Emirates NBD, offset by losses from lower interest rates and non-funded income. Total assets rose 2% on an annualized basis, to Dh698 billion, with customer deposits virtually flat at just over Dh464 billion. Non-performing loans ticked up very slightly, but not enough to concern a conservatively run and highly capitalized lender with a common equity tier-1 ratio of 15% at the end of 2020.

This

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastBest Bank
