Africa
LATEST ARTICLES
Euromoney Country Risk
Country risk: Ghana remains a safe bet ahead of its elections
Jeremy Weltman
,
August 06, 2020
Banking
Covid-19 spurs domestic bank M&A in Africa
Virginia Furness
,
July 23, 2020
Banking
Equity Bank turns to vertical strategy after collapse of Atlas Mara acquisition
Virginia Furness
,
July 22, 2020
Treasury
Lack of licensing clarity tempers Ethiopian mobile money optimism
Paul Golden
,
June 19, 2020
Banking
Covid-19 and Africa’s debt burden
June 05, 2020
Banking
China: End of the Belt and Road?
Elliot Wilson
,
June 04, 2020
Banking
China's Belt and Road Initiative: Can Africa escape a debt trap?
Virginia Furness
,
June 04, 2020
Banking
Banks step in to end African medical tourism
Virginia Furness
,
May 29, 2020
Capital Markets
IIF and Paris Club to collaborate on debt relief, but S&P warns on default
Virginia Furness
,
May 04, 2020
Banking
Citi steps up direct aid to buy ventilators in Kenya
Virginia Furness
,
April 20, 2020
Banking
EIB directs support to women and SMEs in Africa
Virginia Furness
,
April 16, 2020
Banking
How investment banks can help finance Africa’s Covid-19 fight
Virginia Furness
,
April 07, 2020
Banking
Lessons from a revolution: Egypt’s CIB ready to fight Covid-19
Virginia Furness
,
April 03, 2020
Capital Markets
Debt relief for Africa as coronavirus Covid-19 crisis intensifies
Virginia Furness
,
March 26, 2020
Will Kenya's oil price boost be lost to the coronavirus pandemic?
Kanika Saigal
,
March 19, 2020
Capital Markets
African Eurobond plans off the table after oil price plunge
Kanika Saigal
,
March 16, 2020
Opinion
Nigeria could slip again on oil
Kanika Saigal
,
March 12, 2020
Opinion
Luanda Leaks emails show financial institutions still have KYC problems
January 31, 2020
Capital Markets
First Kenyan shilling green bond lists on London Stock Exchange
Virginia Furness
,
January 20, 2020
Capital Markets
IMF deal a boost for Ethiopia’s economic liberalization
Virginia Furness
,
December 20, 2019
Banking
Absa sets sights on New York for Africa CIB drive
Kanika Saigal
,
November 22, 2019
Capital Markets
Rameda to breathe life into Egyptian IPO market
Virginia Furness
,
November 15, 2019
Banking
Kenya lifts rate cap, boosts hope for new IMF agreement
Virginia Furness
,
November 08, 2019
Political crackdown harms Tanzania's infrastructure ambitions
Kanika Saigal
,
November 04, 2019
Egypt hopes to secure new IMF agreement by March, says finance minister
Virginia Furness
,
October 25, 2019
Capital Markets
Pension funds key to unlocking Africa’s infrastructure funding
Virginia Furness
,
October 24, 2019
Capital Markets
African IPOs to set tone for private equity exits
Virginia Furness
,
October 11, 2019
ESG
Conservation finance: Seychelles' troubled waters
Kanika Saigal
,
October 10, 2019
ESG
Can finance help Africa keep its wildlife?
Kanika Saigal
,
October 09, 2019
Opinion
Seychelles' drug problem threatens the success of its blue economy
Kanika Saigal
,
October 07, 2019
