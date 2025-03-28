Africa’s best for alternative investments 2025: Stewards Investment Capital

Stewards Investment Capital is a worthy winner of the award for best for alternative investments in Africa in Euromoney’s 2025 private banking awards.

Since its formation a quarter of a century ago, the Mauritius-based investment advisory firm has served around 15,000 investors and clients. It employs a global team of 150 employees from its home base in Mauritius, and from offices in South Africa and the US, with operating licences in all three markets. This strategic distribution, the firm reckons, allows it to offer clients a global perspective allied to a localised expertise.

To date, it has facilitated over $1 billion worth of investments, driving sustained growth. The firm specialises in tailoring niche investment solutions, with optimised risk-adjusted returns, to the likes of pension funds, institutional investors, corporate treasuries and global-facing high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. In other words, the kind of client that values expert advice when navigating a complex financial world.

Stewards