BANKING

Election brings hope and fear for Nigerian banks

Dominic O’Neill
February 08, 2023
Gains written on banks’ equity book values from long dollar positions could be quickly wiped out if borrowers prove unable to service debt at a higher exchange rate.

Nigeria-election-posters-Reuters-960.jpg
A man walks past electoral campaign posters, ahead of Nigeria's presidential elections, in Lagos. Photo: Reuters

Foreign currency shortages and tight exchange controls have isolated Nigeria from international finance for most of the last decade.

With the sovereign now priced out of the Eurobond market, the government’s so-called “ways and means” financing of its deficit – through the central bank – surpassed a naira equivalent of $50 billion in 2022.

Inflation has subsequently soared above 20%, despite hikes to the monetary policy rate, which reached 17.5% in January.

Against an official exchange rate now at N461 to the dollar, the parallel rate has risen to N750.

[Investors are] not putting new money into Nigeria, but they’re moving into stocks, where there will be a bigger uplift if there’s a devaluation
Andrew Schultz, Investec Securities

Meanwhile, the great flows of foreign money that the stock market enjoyed before the 2014 oil-price crash have slowed to a trickle today, thanks to the difficulties of repatriating capital and, particularly in the case of bank shares, the perceived risks of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele’s policies.

Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.