The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Africa: Has banking’s last frontier been breached?

By Dominic O’Neill
May 27, 2021
Share

African banks have enviable growth prospects, but fintech and regulation are forcing them to look beyond their core businesses.

Dominic O'Neill on Africa 1920px.jpg

Youthful populations and less financialized economies mean African banks do not face the prospect of decline in the same way as their peers elsewhere in the world.

There is good growth in corporate and investment banking, too, as the financial needs of African clients are proliferating.

Partly because of this, Standard Bank – the continent’s biggest lender by assets – made almost twice as much money in corporate and investment banking in the rest of Africa than in South Africa last year.

Yet the question of how much emphasis to put on long-term growth over risk-adjusted profit is not an easy one in Africa. Indeed, there is a sense that this dilemma ultimately underlies the controversy around the exit of former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele this year.

The past few years have laid bare African banks’ vulnerability to regulatory risks

Absa’s separation from Barclays had tentatively coincided with a shift in power towards business divisions rather than control functions and – as at Standard Bank – a better recognition of the pan-African opportunity.

The reality is that banks have a starkly different set of risks and regulatory constraints to deal with than other sectors, such as technology – even where growth prospects are relatively good.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsAfricaBankingRegulationFintech
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree