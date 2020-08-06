Euromoney
Foreign Exchange: Latest Stories
Foreign Exchange
FX: EU harmony strikes right note for single currency
Paul Golden
,
August 06, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX survey 2020: JPMorgan dominates with more than 10% market share
Paul Golden
,
July 30, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Iran FX rate seen unlikely to reverse course without revival of deal with US
Paul Golden
,
July 24, 2020
Treasury
Data doubts undermine treasury use of risk quantification
Paul Golden
,
July 16, 2020
Treasury
Shifting currency exposures create treasury dilemma
Paul Golden
,
June 26, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Economic, political factors hamper EM currencies’ rebound
Paul Golden
,
June 17, 2020
Foreign Exchange
RBC lets clients trade alongside it with new FX recommendation service
Paul Golden
,
June 09, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX execution management systems: room for improvement
Paul Golden
,
June 02, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Adapt and thrive: how FX algos are coping with volatility
Paul Golden
,
June 01, 2020
Surveys
June 25, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2020: Results Index
June 25, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2020: Press Release
June 25, 2020
Surveys
Euromoney FX Survey 2020: Voting now closed
January 16, 2020
Surveys
FX Survey 2019: Results index
June 11, 2019
Surveys
FX Survey 2019: JPMorgan retains its lead; Deutsche Bank is back in business
June 11, 2019
Surveys
FX Survey 2018: Banks go back to nuts and bolts
Joel Clark
,
May 30, 2018
Surveys
Traders warn buy side must embrace the FX Code too
Joel Clark
,
May 30, 2018
