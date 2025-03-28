Private banking awards national winners 2025: Malawi

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Malawi

March 28, 2025

Best international private bank: Standard Bank Private Banking

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

By combining detailed customer service, financial expertise and powerful technology, Standard Bank Private Banking emerges as the standout private bank in Malawi. Over the review period, the bank demonstrated its ability to deliver tailored financial solutions that empower clients to grow and preserve their wealth, both locally and globally.

A key differentiator of Standard Bank Private Bank is its personalised service model, where each client is assigned a dedicated private banker. This concierge approach ensures clients receive expert financial advice and efficient support for daily banking needs. The bank further enhances convenience with exclusive private banking suites across major cities in Malawi, dedicated teller services for swift transactions, and access to extended banking hours.

As part of the global financial group, clients in Malawi benefit from an international network that enables seamless cross-border banking and global wealth advisory services.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsAfricaPB country awardStandard Bank
Gift this article