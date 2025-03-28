Private banking awards national winners 2025: Malawi

Best international private bank: Standard Bank Private Banking

By combining detailed customer service, financial expertise and powerful technology, Standard Bank Private Banking emerges as the standout private bank in Malawi. Over the review period, the bank demonstrated its ability to deliver tailored financial solutions that empower clients to grow and preserve their wealth, both locally and globally.

A key differentiator of Standard Bank Private Bank is its personalised service model, where each client is assigned a dedicated private banker. This concierge approach ensures clients receive expert financial advice and efficient support for daily banking needs. The bank further enhances convenience with exclusive private banking suites across major cities in Malawi, dedicated teller services for swift transactions, and access to extended banking hours.

As part of the global financial group, clients in Malawi benefit from an international network that enables seamless cross-border banking and global wealth advisory services.