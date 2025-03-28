Africa’s best private bank 2025: FNB

FNB is redefining excellence in private banking and wealth management. This year, Euromoney named the South Africa-based outfit the best private bank in Africa, as well as the region’s best for succession planning and serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals.

The list of services it delivers to wealthy clients is long. It adapts its offering to meet the needs of distinct lifestyles, professions and financial goals. For those looking to grow wealth fast – such as tech-savvy entrepreneurs – it delivers dynamic financial and advisory services. For retirees, the focus pivots to wealth preservation and income planning.

And when it comes to global citizens, FNB Wealth aims to simplify financial management, to cater to clients looking to navigate offshore investments and lifestyles and adapt to new or changing regulatory environments. By customising onshore and offshore investment options, the wealth manager supports the client’s long-term financial goals.

Global financial mobility remains as much of a key theme for clients as ever.