Africa’s best international private bank 2025: Barclays Private Bank

March 28, 2025
March 28, 2025

Barclays Private Bank is an international wealth management powerhouse in Africa. The UK lender celebrates its regional centenary this year, with a history in Africa that stretches back to 1925.

Today, Barclays Private Bank is focused on a core group of markets in southern, western and eastern Africa, most notably South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana, where growth, income and revenues are evenly spread.

In 2023, it doubled the size of its business when it bought Credit Suisse’s sub-Saharan Africa ultra-high-net-worth book – a bold move that added heft to its corporate and investment banking and private banking teams, as well as boosting client assets under management to $1 billion in South Africa, and $1.5 billion in east Africa. During the awards period, Barclays Private Bank posted a 22% year-on-year region-wide jump in revenues.

The wealth manager delivers services to a wide range of clients, including family offices, first-generation entrepreneurs, and multi-generation family businesses.

