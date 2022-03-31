The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FINTECH

Egypt’s banks increase focus on consumer opportunity

sale-mall-Egypt-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Egypt’s supportive regulation, together with the impact of Covid, saw cashless payments in the country grow by more than 230% last year. Now fintechs, banks and state-owned platforms all want a piece of the action.

Steven Gilmour
March 31, 2022
Share

Egypt’s banking industry and Cairo’s Natural History Museum have something in common, according to some in the country’s burgeoning fintech sector. “Dinosaurs” is how the founder of one startup firm describes some of the less innovative local lenders, when talking to Euromoney. But some of those dinosaurs are more evolved than they appear.

Jump to:

  • e-KYC could unlock consumer lending floodgates

    • Egypt’s fintechs want more from the banks – more support, more partnerships and more funding – and there are clear signs that the industry is starting to deliver. Egypt’s financial sector, not traditionally distinguished by its speed, is evolving fast. It needs to, as the digital transformation of consumer finance in the country is well underway.

    The pandemic accelerated the adoption of fintech solutions worldwide, but Egypt’s government was already making good headway in its push for a cashless society and the provision of digital financial services before Covid-19 hit. Its 2019 FinTech & Innovation Strategy gave shape and purpose to reform; and an entire chapter of Egypt’s new 2020 banking law focused on payment service providers and technology.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    FINTECH FeaturesEgyptFintechBankingMiddle East
    Share
    Steven Gilmour
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree