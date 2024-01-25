Africa’s corporates look to expand financing options
Africa’s corporates look to expand financing options

Paul Golden
January 25, 2024

Uneven progress towards financial market reform across the continent continues to pose a challenge for ambitious African corporates.

Africa-currencies-2023-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Corporate treasurers in Africa have often faced greater challenges than those elsewhere in getting access to capital. There are several initiatives in place to tackle this, such as Standard Bank's agreement to offer trade finance solutions jointly with DP World Trade Finance in a May 2023 deal that will see the firms co-lend and share risk on deals made via its platform across Africa.

African corporates are also keen to expand their roster of banking partners, according to Manish Kohli, global head of global payments solutions at HSBC, who says the bank is seeing many clients from North Africa expanding beyond the region.

However, the African Development Bank Group’s Capital Markets Development Trust Fund notes that the total value of Africa’s debt capital markets is less than 3% of the continent’s GDP.

In addition, most African capital markets remain underdeveloped and shallow, with few listed securities and financial products, while local-currency corporate bond markets struggle to gain traction and depth.

Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
