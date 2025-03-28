Private banking awards national winners 2025: Kenya

Best international private bank: Access Bank

Access Bank's innovative banking tools continue to improve user experience and promote financial inclusion year upon year.

The bank's digital platforms offer sophisticated wealth and portfolio management tools, enabling clients to manage investments, monitor performance and access tailored insights. The Access More mobile app and internet banking platform provide round-the-clock access to banking services, reducing branch visits and enhancing accessibility. To provide a more personalised service, the bank’s digital channels facilitate direct communication with relationship managers, fostering client trust and engagement.

The digital onboarding process allows clients to open accounts remotely, improving customer satisfaction and capturing valuable customer acquisition data. In addition, AI-driven insights support targeted marketing, product recommendations, and predictive modelling for wealth management.

The Access Africa platform enables clients to send and receive cross-border payments, extending the bank's reach to underserved segments and fostering financial inclusion.