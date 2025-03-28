Private banking awards national winners 2025: Mauritius

Best private bank: Mauritius Commercial Bank

Over the review period, Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) firmly positioned itself as the country’s premier private bank, blending invention, expertise and personalised service to cater to the sophisticated needs of private banking clients. Through MCB Private Wealth Management (MCB PWM), the bank oversees assets totalling $5.7 billion, backed by a dedicated team of over 150 professionals.

MCB PWM’s success is built on a robust suite of financial solutions, including specialised financing, discretionary portfolio management, and a luxury concierge service offering personalised assistance around the clock. The bank’s ability to provide access to over 80 stock exchanges via its execution desk highlights its commitment to global investment opportunities. With its focus on delivering bespoke financial solutions, MCB PWM evolves to meet the changing needs of clients, ensuring sustainable wealth growth and asset preservation.

Financial performance is strong, with gross operating income up 26% year-on-year in the awards period.