Africa: The financiers testing the reach of mobile money

Ugandan dairy farmer Margaret Bahigura knows precisely when her grandson Stone Atwine gets invited to speak at an African tech or banking conference or feels compelled to explain how his fintech, Eversend, works to a journalist, a potential financier or a central banker.

That’s because 87-year-old Margaret’s net worth increases a little bit more each time he does so. Atwine’s party piece is to demonstrate the flexibility of his fintech by sending her some cash through it from wherever he is speaking.