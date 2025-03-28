Africa’s best for sustainability 2025: NMB Bank

NMB Bank has established itself as Tanzania's – and Africa's – premier sustainable private banking institution through strategic initiatives that balance environmental responsibility, social impact and financial growth.

The bank's sustainability framework is built on five key pillars, implementing robust environmental and social risk assessments across all lending activities. This commitment is backed by substantial financial resources, with NMB allocating, in 2024, an additional TSh2 billion ($756,000) – allocated specifically to sustainability and climate change initiatives.

NMB’s MitiMillion campaign has planted 1.2 million trees and supports bee-keeping projects across multiple regions to enhance forest conservation while stimulating local economies.

Ruth Zaipuna

In sustainable finance, NMB dominates the Tanzanian market, accounting for 62% of all domestic currency-denominated sustainability bonds and 100% of foreign currency-denominated sustainable bonds. Its Jamii Sustainable Bond raised $73 million for social, green and blue economy projects.

