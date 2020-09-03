The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion
Wholesale banking: ABN Amro cuts now, but ING is next
Dominic O’Neill, August 18, 2020
Exits at ABN Amro, including its big operation in commodity trade finance, raise questions about ING, as both firms enjoy much better returns in Dutch retail lending.
Opinion
Did Germany’s KfW support scheme fail?
Dominic O’Neill, August 07, 2020
Opinion
Reality bites for Singapore banks but diversification dims the pain
August 06, 2020
Opinion
Wirecard: a transparent opportunity for the Philippines
Chris Wright, July 07, 2020
Regulation
payment-fraud-hack-laptop-cards-780.jpg
Paul Golden, August 07, 2020
  1. Treasury
    Payments fraudsters spy Covid-19 opportunity in strained supply chains
    Paul Golden, August 07, 2020
  2. Capital Markets
    Cryptos crash but never die, and funds of funds can profit
    Peter Lee, July 14, 2020
  3. Banking
    Wirecard: Philippines’ anti-money laundering chief explains the investigation
    Chris Wright, July 09, 2020
  4. Opinion
    Wirecard shows risks of fashionable fintech
    Dominic O’Neill, July 01, 2020
  5. Opinion
    FCA to lenders: Watch your step
    Mark Baker, May 20, 2020
Fintech
Bridge endless 780
Paul Golden, August 27, 2020
  1. Treasury
    Fintech and the regulators: Bridges to nowhere?
    Paul Golden, August 27, 2020
  2. Fintech
    Inside Grab: Where southeast Asia’s most ambitious fintech goes next
    Chris Wright, August 04, 2020
  3. Fintech
    Venio has big ambitions for nano-credits to the unbanked
    Peter Lee, July 28, 2020
  4. Fintech
    Katana sees relative value survive the bond market convulsions
    Peter Lee, June 26, 2020
  5. Opinion
    Oscar-winning documentary maker to use securities tokens for funding
    June 25, 2020
