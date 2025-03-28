Africa’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Investec

Investec is the clear winner of Africa’s best for philanthropic advisory award. The South Africa-based financial institution describes its purpose as an enduring drive to create value for clients, staff, stakeholders and the community at large. A successful philanthropic strategy is, it says, “crucial” to its overall wealth management and estate planning journey, particularly as high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families seek to forge a socially meaningful legacy.

Today, Investec manages R18.5 billion ($1 billion) in philanthropy and charitable foundation investments. Income generated from its philanthropic investments is channelled into carefully selected non-profit organisations in four key sectors: education, healthcare, social justice, and humanitarian and welfare charities.

Strategic philanthropy is, the firm says, a “personal family journey” guided by the client’s vision, values and passions. “We take the client’s individual needs, circumstances and objectives into consideration to design a unique long-term plan for the benefit of future generations.” It helps wealthy clients to create private charitable foundations and donor-advised funds, and oversees and manages clients’ charitable giving.