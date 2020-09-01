Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
ESG and Emerging Europe editor
RECENT ARTICLES
Opinion
What’s wrong with ESG ratings?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
September 01, 2020
ESG
ESG data – mind the gaps
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
August 27, 2020
Opinion
Ukraine’s banking law: a step forward, but not a leap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 28, 2020
Fintech
CEE fintechs step up as consumers dump cash
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 11, 2020
Banking
Russia’s Sovcombank eyes post-Covid acquisition opportunities
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 05, 2020
Banking
CEE banks shape up for Covid-19 battle
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 27, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus: EBRD gears up to fill the gap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 23, 2020
Banking
Exclusive: New Erste chief calls for Covid-19 harmonization in emerging Europe
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 23, 2020
Banking
Raiffeisen's Strobl: ‘Don’t blame banks for doing their job’
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 22, 2020
Opinion
QE in CEE: What you need to know
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 16, 2020
Banking
Hungary’s OTP calls for tax reduction to help banks weather the coronavirus crisis
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 03, 2020
Fintech
Banking: Russia makes its own innovation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 02, 2020
Banking
Alfa-Bank chief executive: ‘Russian customers can live with lockdown much better than those in Europe’
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 02, 2020
Banking
Czech Republic: Digital investment pays dividends for CSOB as coronavirus crisis deepens
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 30, 2020
Banking
Coronavirus crisis ramps up pressure on Poland’s banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 27, 2020
Banking
CEE banks seek reassurance from regulators and politicians
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 25, 2020
Banking
Central and Eastern Europe: NLB chief finds opportunities in Balkans
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 18, 2020
Capital Markets
CEE and coronavirus: Strong fundamentals outweigh trade risks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 10, 2020
Capital Markets
Fondul Proprietatea’s chief warns of ‘lost year’ for Romania
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 02, 2020
Fintech
Banks and fintech are best of frenemies in CEE
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
January 13, 2020
Banking
MREL funding gap adds to pressure on Polish banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 09, 2019
ESG
Russia Inc focuses on ESG
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 05, 2019
Banking
Ukraine’s central bank blames Kolomoisky for campaign of intimidation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 28, 2019
Opinion
Banking: Don’t blame Ukraine for the Trump debacle
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 25, 2019
Banking
Russia’s Sovcombank breaks new ground with equity release loans and ESG
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 18, 2019
Banking
Alfa-Bank CEO shrugs off retail lending curbs
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 07, 2019
Banking
Uzbekistan outlines path to banking sector reform
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
October 23, 2019
Fintech
VTB bets big on digital
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
October 11, 2019
Capital Markets
Country risk: Why Hungary lags the Visegrad pack
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
September 20, 2019
Capital Markets
EBRD backs funding platform Funderbeam to plug SEE’s equity gap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
September 16, 2019
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree