Private banking awards national winners 2025: South Africa

Best private bank: RMB Private Bank

RMB Private Bank is the leading private bank in South Africa due to its commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions and investment excellence. Over the review period, the bank refined its private banking offering, integrating powerful digital capabilities with expert advisory services to deliver value to its clients.

The bank’s approach is built on a foundation of deep client relationships. Every client benefits from a dedicated private adviser, supported by specialists in the likes of fiduciary services, wealth management offshore structuring and investment solutions. This ensures clients receive tailored strategies to protect, grow and transfer wealth across generations.

Its private investment solutions achieved exceptional performance in the awards period, with a 24% jump in assets under management. Its discretionary portfolios consistently outperform benchmarks, reinforcing its focus on delivering superior risk-adjusted returns.

RMB Private Bank invested significantly in digital banking during the review period, providing access to advisory services and investments via its RMB Private Bank app.