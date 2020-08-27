Wealth: Top Stories
Pressure on wealth management profits will become fiercer in the decade ahead as low interest rates prevail. Business heads say global expertise, proximity to clients, technology and providing sustainable investing opportunities will help them win more business.
UBS Global Wealth Management is the world’s best wealth manager. It is an accolade the firm has enjoyed for 13 of the 17 years of Euromoney’s annual survey. But its financial performance does not match its scale. A new partnership at the top of the firm has a plan to integrate business lines and streamline processes.
Ten years on from the crisis, Morgan Stanley was already a different animal, with a shift to half its revenues generated from wealth management – what will it look like in another 10 years? Maybe more like Bank of America or JPMorgan…
UBS Global Wealth Management retains the top spot; JPMorgan is a standout, too.
“I think this crisis has shown why being with a firm focused on wealth management as a primary business and having a global perspective matters to clients,” says Tom Naratil, co-chief executive of UBS global wealth management (GWM) and president of UBS Americas.