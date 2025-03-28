Private banking awards national winners 2025: Ghana

Best private bank: Fidelity Bank

By combining innovative financial solutions, personalised relationship management and a global investment outlook, Fidelity Bank continues to set the standard in private banking in Ghana. The bank is the leading financial partner for affluent individuals in the country, dedicated to helping clients build, protect and transfer wealth across generations.

At the core of Fidelity Bank’s private banking offering is personalised relationship management. Each Prestige Banking client is assigned a dedicated relationship manager, providing 24/7 financial advisory services and ensuring seamless access to customised banking solutions. Clients also benefit from exclusive Prestige banking lounges in Accra and Kumasi, complete with dedicated tellers, extended banking hours and a networking environment for business meetings and financial consultations.

Fidelity Bank Ghana’s wealth management services include expert investment insight, access to over 30,000 global investment opportunities and exclusive invitations to high-profile business, culture and sports events.