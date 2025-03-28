Africa’s best for UHNW 2025: FNB

Serving the ultra-wealthy is a complex task for any private bank. Many ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals expect the kind of tailored institutional quality services that, in most cases, only the wealthiest can afford. Many are almost wealthy enough to build their own single family offices (but are not quite there yet). They are demanding, driven, complex, and know good financial advice when they see it.

FNB describes its approach to serving UHNW clients as representative of a “transformative evolution” in private banking services. Its team provides comprehensive advice across investing, insurance, banking and lending. A newly launched ‘adviser assembly’ saw the private bank create a powerful new forum where private advisers, wealth managers and fiduciary specialists can collaborate to address the complex needs of these families.

This group gets together on a regular basis to discuss market insights, global trends and investment solutions, and to ensure its advice is always contemporaneous and comprehensive.