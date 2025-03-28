Africa’s best for family-office services 2025: Standard Bank Wealth and Investment

At the heart of Standard Bank Wealth and Investment is the South African lender’s ethos, as it works to cater to the ever-changing needs of multi-generation families.

Its family office-focused events include fireside chats hosted by senior economists, as well as its Future Leaders and Women in Wealth academies, which feature carefully chosen guest speakers. Standard Bank Wealth and Investment also publishes articles and reports tailored to family office clients and their individual needs.

Membership in the firm’s global FOX Family Exchange enables internal client advisers to interact with each other and share views and thought leadership. It also enables clients to participate in webinars and in-person events. This fosters valuable connection-creation with international family-office clients.

The hard work is paying off. In 2023, using the latest available full-year data, the firm saw its roster of family office clients rise by 12%. In addition, 44% of its family office clients have been with the private bank for more than 20 years, proof that clients are in it for the long haul.