Private banking awards national winners 2025: Botswana

March 28, 2025

Best international private bank: FNB

FNB again demonstrated commitment to building out its comprehensive suite of wealth solutions during the review period. The bank has a 42% market share in the domestic wealth space, serving more than 5,500 high net-worth clients.

The firm’s structure is designed to deliver a client-centric experience, with a dedicated service desk and team of business bankers supported by product development teams. This ensures clients receive personalised and efficient service.

Over the review period, FNB’s strategic focus began to shift from product to client-value propositions, emphasising client insights, needs-based solutions, and a focus on client experience and secular sustainable value. The bank's strong financial performance during the review period reflects its commitment.

FNB offers a wide range of products and services, including access to relationship managers, integrated advice, credit cards and local and international transactions. Its mobile app offers zero data costs for domestic use and various payment functionalities.

