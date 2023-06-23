Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
FINTECH

Partnerships are key to driving financial innovation in Africa

Chris Wright
June 23, 2023
Tyme Bank’s experience with grant recipients in South Africa demonstrates the need to link up banking innovation to the real-world requirements of customers.

South-Africa-grants-queue-iStock-960.jpg
People queue for social security grants outside a South African Post Office branch in Cape Town. Photo: iStock

One day in 2020, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) got an unexpected call from the government. Sassa, which pays social grants to South Africans, had been identified as a Covid-19 super-spreader, the government said. The problem was the sheer size of the queues at Sassa paypoints for grant recipients.

“We want you to solve the problem and we are giving you two weeks,” Fanie Sethokga, general manager of grants operations at Sassa, recalls being told. “Quickly, we went to the banks to see what services they have to enable us to serve clients without clients coming to us.”

It wasn’t a straightforward task. Some 18 million South Africans are grant recipients, and each of them requires data processing on verification on things like identity and income sources. Sassa links to most government departments and agencies.

Covid added another layer of verification and disbursement: 15 million applied for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant because of the pandemic.


Chris Wright head.jpg
Chris Wright
Asia correspondent Euromoney
Contact
Chris Wright is Euromoney’s Asia correspodent. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written three books.