Partnerships are key to driving financial innovation in Africa

People queue for social security grants outside a South African Post Office branch in Cape Town. Photo: iStock People queue for social security grants outside a South African Post Office branch in Cape Town. Photo: iStock

One day in 2020, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) got an unexpected call from the government. Sassa, which pays social grants to South Africans, had been identified as a Covid-19 super-spreader, the government said. The problem was the sheer size of the queues at Sassa paypoints for grant recipients.

“We want you to solve the problem and we are giving you two weeks,” Fanie Sethokga, general manager of grants operations at Sassa, recalls being told. “Quickly, we went to the banks to see what services they have to enable us to serve clients without clients coming to us.”

It wasn’t a straightforward task. Some 18 million South Africans are grant recipients, and each of them requires data processing on verification on things like identity and income sources. Sassa links to most government departments and agencies.

Covid added another layer of verification and disbursement: 15 million applied for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant because of the pandemic.