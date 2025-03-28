Africa’s best for investment research 2025: Nedbank Private Wealth

At the heart of Nedbank Private Wealth’s investment strategy is a disciplined and values-based philosophy, geared toward long-term and carefully considered decision-making. The private bank’s approach ensures it maximises returns for clients across entire market cycles, and focuses on investing in high-quality companies heavy on long-term growth potential.

Nedbank Private Wealth’s research team rigorously assesses each investment it makes. In total, its investment coverage spans more than 90 stocks listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Financial Times Stock Exchange, mostly encompassing large- and mid-cap stocks.

“Portfolio management decisions are made collectively,” the South Africa-based lender says in its pitch. This helps to eliminate individual biases, and ensures consistent, client-focused investment outcomes. In turn, this helps Nedbank Private Wealth to maintain its long-standing top-tier performance relative to rival financial institutions.

Years of excellence and data-driven research resulted in Nedbank Private Wealth creating targeted ‘personas’ – a set of characters, each embodying the characteristics typical of distinct client wealth segments.