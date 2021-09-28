Climate: The EBRD leads by example in CEEMEA

Achieving alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement on global warming is a challenge for banks of any stripe. Understanding their exposure to and impact on climate change is a hugely laborious and complex task in itself, let alone working out how to get to net zero.

For multilateral development banks (MDBs) the problem is compounded by the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while still fulfilling mandates to boost economic development in some of the world’s poorest countries.

It is perhaps unsurprising that, while the leading global MDBs were quick to agree in principle to move towards Paris alignment, details on how to get there have been slow to emerge. The first detailed methodology from the sector was published this summer by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), more than five years after the signing in Paris.

The