Private banking awards national winners 2025: Nigeria

Best private bank: Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank is a leading player in Nigeria’s private banking space, offering comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of high-net-worth clients (HNWs) and business owners. Fidelity Bank delivers personalised wealth management, investment advisory, credit solutions and exclusive banking services.

A cornerstone of its success is its relationship-driven model, providing clients with dedicated relationship managers who act as financial partners, ensuring that every aspect of their wealth management journey is accurately handled. From customised investment portfolios to estate planning and retirement strategies, Fidelity’s wealth management services build, preserve and grow long-term client wealth.

The bank’s commitment to providing specialised credit solutions also sets it apart. Clients benefit from tailored lending options, including asset-backed lending, real estate financing, and customised credit facilities. These solutions are structured to support complex financial needs while ensuring flexibility and ease.

