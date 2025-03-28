Private banking awards national winners 2025: Morocco

Best private bank: Attijariwafa Bank

Attijariwafa Bank has firmly established itself as Morocco’s Best Private Bank over the review period, through its commitment to offering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a client-centric approach.

At the centre of its success is Attijariwafa Bank’s ability to provide access to a vast financial network and leveraging the expertise of its subsidiaries. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made financial products and services which includes the Attijari Patrimoine UCITS for diverse investment profiles and the Wafa Premium Private range, ensuring comprehensive insurance coverage.

The bank’s leadership is further demonstrated through its robust financial performance over the review period. An impressive annual growth rate of over 9% helps it maintain its dominant market share of close to half of the domestic private banking. The bank maintains a historical leadership position in family office services, providing holistic wealth management and succession planning.

Enhancing