Private banking awards national winners 2025: Morocco

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Morocco

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Attijariwafa Bank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Attijariwafa Bank has firmly established itself as Morocco’s Best Private Bank over the review period, through its commitment to offering exceptional service, innovative solutions, and a client-centric approach.

At the centre of its success is Attijariwafa Bank’s ability to provide access to a vast financial network and leveraging the expertise of its subsidiaries. The bank offers a comprehensive suite of tailor-made financial products and services which includes the Attijari Patrimoine UCITS for diverse investment profiles and the Wafa Premium Private range, ensuring comprehensive insurance coverage.

The bank’s leadership is further demonstrated through its robust financial performance over the review period. An impressive annual growth rate of over 9% helps it maintain its dominant market share of close to half of the domestic private banking. The bank maintains a historical leadership position in family office services, providing holistic wealth management and succession planning.

Enhancing

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsAfricaPB country award
Gift this article